The Ireland cricket board on Wednesday confirmed that Team India will square off against Ireland for a three-match T20I series later this year, announced the International Cricket Council. The details of the bilateral series were finalised on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. India will play all of their T20I matches at Malahide. Indian Cricket Team Full Schedule at ICC World Cup 2023: Check Team India Full Fixtures and Match Venues in CWC Tournament.

Schedule For India Tour Of Ireland 2023 Announced!

Team India Tour Of Ireland 2023: 18 August: Ireland vs India – 1st T20I (Malahide) 20 August: Ireland vs India – 2nd T20I (Malahide) 23 August: Ireland vs India – 3rd T20I (Malahide)#IREvIND #CricketTwitter — Rajesh Khilare (@Cricrajeshpk) June 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)