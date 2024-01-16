Sachin Tendulkar is set to return to the cricketing field as he will lead a team in the upcoming One World One Family Cup 2024 in Bengaluru. Alongside Sachin, the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh will also be in action in the OWF Cup 2024. Ahead of the OWOF Cup 2024, Sachin started his practice in the nets playing the graceful shots that are yet a treat for the eyes of cricket fans. Sachin shared a glimpse of his practice on social media as he mentioned the ball hitting the bat is like a 'Symphony' for him, the sound of music that brings him pure joy. Sachin Tendulkar Returns to Cricket! Legend Cricketer Sweats It Out in Nets Ahead of Participation in OWOF Cup 2024 (Watch Video).

Sachin Tendulkar Sweats It Out in Net Session

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

