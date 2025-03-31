MS Dhoni, needless to say, is one of the most loved cricketers across India and a fan was certainly pretty displeased after he was dismissed in the RR vs CSK IPL 2025 match in Guwahati on March 30. The ex-Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain became a talking point after his side's loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the last point where he had walked out to bat at number nine. Against Rajasthan Royals, he elevated himself to number seven and scored 16 runs off 11 balls with one four and a six. However, he was dismissed by Sandeep Sharma off the first ball of the final over and a fan's reaction was caught in the stands. She initially sported a stunned look and then pointed in the direction of the ground while seemingly clenching her fist to showcase her frustration. As her reaction went viral, fans reacted to it. 'This is Ridiculous' Fans Blame MS Dhoni for Chennai Super Kings’ Loss Against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025, See Reactions.

Watch MS Dhoni's Dismissal Here:

Watch CSK Fan's Reaction to MS Dhoni's Dismissal:

'Saame Hota Toh Gala Hi Daba Deti'

Samne hota to gala hi daba deti🤣🤣🤣 a fan's reaction when dhoni got out.#CSKvsRRpic.twitter.com/3rGYpR7S2X — Ajayy (@theinvincible01) March 31, 2025

'Universal Reaction' of CSK Fans

'Reaction of Every CSK Fan'

