On this day, Sachin Tendulkar became the first batsman to reach 15,000 runs in ODIs. ICC revisited the memory.

🗓️ #OnThisDay in 2007: India legend @sachin_rt became the first batsman to reach 15,000 runs in ODIs, and so far he's the only one to have achieved the feat 🙌 pic.twitter.com/jfwzULr93B — ICC (@ICC) June 29, 2021

