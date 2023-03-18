On this day (March 18) in 2018, Dinesh Karthik played one of the finest innings of his career. Playing against Bangladesh at the final of the 2018 Nidahas Trophy, Karthik came to bat when India still required 32 runs in 12 deliveries. The Indian wicketkeeper batter managed to miraculously turn the game around and smashed a six in the final delivery of the match to take India over the victory line. The victory was hugely celebrated by almost every Indian cricket fan. Taking to Twitter, Karthik has now shared a similar kind of video where fans can be seen celebrating wildly after India's victory. According to the Indian cricketer, "This is what you play for." Insane Speed! Virat Kohli Runs Quickly Across Pitch From Covers to Mid-Wicket, Reaches Faster Than Designated Fielder During IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2023 (Watch Video).

Dinesh Karthik's Match-Winning Six

.@DineshKarthik's 8-ball 29 won 🇮🇳 the Nidahas Trophy final in Colombo vs 🇧🇩 #OTD in 2018 (🎥:⬇️) Coming in at 34 needed off 12, he took Hossain for 22 runs@vijayshankar260 bought it down to 5 off 2 but got out DK had crossed & hit the last ball for 6pic.twitter.com/3vmseLZ4Fy — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) March 18, 2023

Dinesh Karthik Shares Video of Fans Celebrating His Last-Ball Heroics

