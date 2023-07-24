ICC has recently released a promo of the Cricket World Cup 2023 set to be hosted by India in October. India is all set to play against archrivals Pakistan on October 15 according to the released schedule. But in the promo featuring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, there has been no mention of Pakistan team and their captain Babar Azam. Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has came out criticizing the promo in his twitter post and asked the makers of the promo to grow up. India A Lose to Pakistan A By 128 Runs in ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Final.

Shoaib Akhtar Unhappy With ICC World Cup 2023 Promo

Whoever thought that World Cup promo will be complete without Pakistan & Babar Azam's significant presence, has actually presented himself as a joke. Come on guys, time to grow up a bit. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 22, 2023

