Chepauk Super Gillies would lock horns with IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 on Thursday, June 15. The match will be played at SNR College Cricket Stadium in Coimbatore and it will start at 7:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Tamil and Star Sports 3 will provide live telecast of this match. Fans keen to watch live streaming of the match can do so on the FanCode app and website. ‘Uno Reverse Card in Real Life!’ Ravi Ashwin Reviews A Review During TNPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Live Stream

