IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans will clash swords with Ba11sy Trichy in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 on Sunday, June 25. The match will be played at the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground and start at 7:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Tamil will provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the FanCode app and website.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Ba11sy Trichy Live Streaming and Telecast Details

