Dindigul Dragons are slated to take on Nellai Royal Kings in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 on Saturday, July 1. The match is being played at the Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli and it started at 7:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Tamil would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can watch live streaming of the match on the FanCode app and website. ‘Leap of Faith’ Murugan Ashwin Takes Sensational Flying Catch During TNPL 2023 Match Between Siechem Madurai Panthers and Dindigul Dragons (Watch Video).

Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons TNPL 2023 Live

