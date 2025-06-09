Chepauk Super Gillies will square off against Nellai Royal Kings in the sixth match of TNPL 2025 (Tamil Nadu Premier League) on Monday, June 9. The Chepauk Super Gillies vs Nellai Royal Kings match is set to be played at the Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground in Coimbatore and it starts at 7:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the TNPL 2025 and fans can watch the Chepauk Super Gillies vs Nellai Royal Kings live telecast on the Star Sports 1 Tamil TV channel. FanCode will provide TNPL 2025 live streaming and fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the Chepauk Super Gillies vs Nellai Royal Kings live streaming on its app and website but after purchasing a match/tour pass. Ravi Ashwin Argues With Female Umpire After Being Given Out LBW on Sai Kishore’s Delivery During IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons TNPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

வெற்றிப்பாதையில் தொடரப்போவது யார்? 🔥 📺 காணுங்கள் | TNPL 2025 | Chepauk Super Gillies vs Nellai Royal Kings | இன்று 7 PM | Star Sports தமிழில் #TNPLOnJioStar #TNPL #TNPL2025 pic.twitter.com/UTYhQzUitP — Star Sports Tamil (@StarSportsTamil) June 9, 2025

