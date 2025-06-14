Dindigul Dragons will cross swords with Siechem Madurai Panthers in the second of two games on a 'Super Saturday' on June 14. The Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers match is set to be played at the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground in Salem and it starts at 7:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The TNPL 2025 has Star Sports Network as its official broadcast partner and fans can watch the Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers live telecast on the Star Sports 1 Tamil TV channel. There's also an online viewing option as fans can watch TNPL 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but only by purchasing a match/tour pass. TNPL 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Tamil Nadu Premier League Franchises for Season 9.

