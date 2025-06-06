The Tamil Nadu Premier League has returned and in the second match of the season, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans will cross swords with Chepauk Super Gillies in the TNPL (Tamil Nadu Premier League) 2025 on Friday, June 6. It is a rematch of last year's final and the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Chepauk Super Gillies match is set to be played at the SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore and it starts at 7:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner and fans can watch the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Chepauk Super Gillies live telecast on Star Sports Tamil TV channel. Fans might also be on the lookout for TNPL 2025 online viewing options and they can tune in to the FanCode app and website to watch IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Chepauk Super Gillies live streaming, but after purchasing either a match or a tour pass. TNPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Check Latest Team Standings and Leaderboard of Tamil Nadu Premier League Season 9.

