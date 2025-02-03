Stylish left-handed batter Travis was honoured with the ODI Player of the Year award in the men's category. Veteran all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner was named the ODI Player of the Year in the women's category during the Australian Cricket Awards 2025. The Australian Cricket Awards 2025 took place at Melbourne's Crown Casino on Monday. Many key Australian cricket stars were recognised for their outstanding performances throughout the year. Michael Bevan Inducted in Australia Cricket Hall of Fame, Joins Michael Clarke and Christina Matthews in HOF Class of 2025.

Remarkable Year For Travis Head

A remarkable year in Australia colours, Travis Head is the Men's ODI Player of the Year 👏#AusCricketAwardspic.twitter.com/isI4TWToAO — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 3, 2025

Ash Gardner Takes Women's ODI Player of the Year Award

She does it with the ball, she does it with the bat... Ash Gardner takes out the Women's ODI Player of the Year award 🙌#AusCricketAwards pic.twitter.com/CQrOAWC0k0 — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 3, 2025

