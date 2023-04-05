United Arab Emirates have booked their spot in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier after Namibia's victory over Canada in the playoff tournament. UAE currently have 6 points from 4 matches. They will face Jersey in their next game of this tournament. But even if they lose the match, UAE possess a superior head-to-head record against Namibia and Canada and hence will move to the next stage.

UAE Book Spot in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier

UAE have qualified for the ICC Men’s @cricketworldcup Qualifier 2023 courtesy of a superior head-to-head record against opposition teams 🎉 More: https://t.co/w3KUXb7Oe8 pic.twitter.com/nogWq7U8a3 — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) April 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)