The Uganda national cricket team secured a thrilling six-run win against the United Arab Emirates in the fourth match of the Pearl of Africa T20I series 2025 on July 19. With this victory, Uganda has solidified their place at the top of the standings. Uganda are yet to be defeated in the Pearl of Africa T20I Series 2025. Batting first, Uganda reached 126-9 after Raghav Dhawan (44) and Alpesh Ramjani (21*) played fighting knocks. Muhammad Rohid Khan scalped three wickets for UAE. While chasing, captain Muhammad Waseem scored 33 runs, but UAE reached 120-8 and lost a close contest. Uganda's skipper Juma Miyagi took a three-wicket haul. ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI 2025 Toss Report and Playing XI: Nat Sciver-Brunt’s England Opts To Bowl in Rain-Hit Contest at Lord’s.

A Close victory for Uganda

🇺🇬 Uganda stun UAE in a low-scoring thriller! Yes, that UAE — the same team that beat Bangladesh — just lost to Uganda. And here’s the kicker: Uganda did it with a weekend XI! 💪 This team doesn’t stop surprising 👏#CricketAfrica #UgandaCricket #UAEvsUGA #AssociateCricket pic.twitter.com/HsMJfml0mW — Associate Chronicles (@FaysalS14986923) July 19, 2025

