Umran Malik's family members broke out in jubilant celebrations after the Indian speedster clinched this maiden ODI wicket during the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2022. Malik got the wicket of Devon Conway during the match and that moment was celebrated his family members, who were watching the game on TV.

Umran Malik's Family Celebrate Indian Speedster's Maiden ODI Wicket:

Reaction of Umran Malik’s family on his debut ODI wicket is priceless! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/95qDFpqTCI — Mohsin Kamal (@64MohsinKamal) November 26, 2022

