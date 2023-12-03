Pakistan's Mirza Tahir Baig suffered a cruel end to his innings during the Sialkot vs Abbottabad match in the National T20 Cup 2023-24 match as he fell onto his stumps after injuring his hamstring. In the 12th over of the match, Baig attempted to pull a ball to the leg side and instantly went down in pain. Having rocked on the backfoot to play the shot, he was already close to the stumps and upon falling, he knocked them down which led to his dismissal. Baig laid on the ground for a while, clutching his hamstring before being assisted out of the ground by the medical staff. PCB Removes Spot-Fixing Accused Salman Butt As Consultant to Pakistan’s Chief Selector.

Watch Video:

Mirza Tahir Baig had a bizarre and unfortunate end to his stay at the crease 😳#NationalT20 | #ABTvSKT | #AajaMaidanMein pic.twitter.com/XdB0uXP4Jb — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)