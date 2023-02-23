United Arab Emirates are currently facing Namibia in an ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23 ODI match. The game started at 11:30 am (Indian Standard Time) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Having won the toss, UAE are currently bowling. Unfortunately for Indian fans, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 have no broadcasters in India. Hence the match between UAE and Namibia will not be telecasted live on TV. However, fans can enjoy the live streaming on the FanCode app and website. The match will be also available on ICC TV but in selected regions. Umesh Yadav’s Father, Tilak Yadav, Passes Away At 74.

United Arab Emirates vs Namibia Live Streaming

The @CricketWorldCup League 2 action moves to the UAE where they host Namibia in a high-stakes clash 🔥 Watch #UAEvNAM live and FREE on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v 📺 pic.twitter.com/PDyIHWydBv — ICC (@ICC) February 23, 2023

