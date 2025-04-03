After below-par performances in the previous matches, Venkatesh Iyer and Ronku Singh showcased their class during the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Iyer slammed 60 runs off 29 deliveries with the help of 11 boundaries, whereas Rinku played an unbeaten knock of 32 runs. Their knocks helped the defending champions to post a strong total of 200/6 in 20 overs. After Venkatesh and Rinku's blistering knock, social media was flooded with viral memes and jokes. Kamindu Mendis Shows Off Ambidextrous Skills! Debutant Bowls With His Right-Arm to Angrkish Raghuvanshi and With Left-Arm to Venkatesh Iyer During KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Venkatesh Iyer against Pat Cummins in 19th Over 🔥 #KKRvsSRHpic.twitter.com/0FU44vU0vl — legendary GOATS (@goats_legend) April 3, 2025

Idly venkatesh Iyer to Cummins 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/j1tm8ESgtz — Avinashtweets (@avinashtweetsA) April 3, 2025

Venkatesh Iyer when the opponent is SRH pic.twitter.com/fDpXVSw0SL — Om👽 (@H4RVEYSP3CT3R) April 3, 2025

Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh with SRH bowlers#KKRvsSRHpic.twitter.com/xqL9QnhHeh — 𝑨𝒏𝒖𝒓𝒂𝒏 🚩 (@anurandey_7) April 3, 2025

