The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium in Dharamsala is one of the most scenic venues to play cricket in and it was covered in snow as snowfall took place in several areas across the state of Himachal Pradesh. Venkatesh Iyer, Madhya Pradesh and KKR star took to his Instagram story to share a picture of the beautiful venue being covered in snow as he and teammate Anubhav Agarwal posed on the ground. The venue is however set to host the Himachal Pradesh vs Madhya Pradesh match in the Ranji Trophy 2024, starting from February 2. Prithvi Shaw Returns to Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy 2024 Squad After Long Layoff Due to Injury.

HPCA Stadium Covered In Snow

Venkatesh Iyer's Instagram Story

Venkatesh Iyer's Instagram story (Photo credit: Instagram @venky_iyer)

