Viacom18 have secured the media rights for the inaugural edition of Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 in India. The US-based franchise T20 tournament kicks off on July 13 at the Grand Prairie Stadium near Dallas, TX, with a match between home side Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders. Fans in India would be able to watch live telecast of this match on Sports 18 channels in India, while the live streaming would be available on JioCinema. Major League Cricket 2023 Opening Night to Witness Epic Fireworks, Drone Show at Grand Prairie Stadium on July 13.

Major League Cricket 2023 to Be Available in India on Sports18 and JioCinema

Calling all #MajorLeagueCricket fans in India 🇮🇳 You can watch all #MLC2023 matches on @Sports18 and @JioCinema 🙌 🙌 🙌 Here's a handy guide with all match start times in IST 👉 https://t.co/3k2W2fYVoM pic.twitter.com/4Njt5O8Dqw — Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 7, 2023

