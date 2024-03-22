RCB funny memes and jokes have gone viral once again after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lost quick wickets after a fiery start against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the very first match of IPL 2024. RCB captain Faf du Plessis provided a quick start to his team, taking the side to 41/0 in 4.2 overs before the wickets started to tumble. The procession started with du Plessis being caught in the deep by Rachin Ravindra off Mustafizur Rahman's bowling. The Bangladesh left-arm pacer went on to take three more wickets, including those of Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar. From 41/0, RCB were quickly reduced to 78/5 in 11.4 overs. As RCB experienced a top-order collapse, fans have shared some funny jokes and memes. Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian To Complete 12,000 Runs in T20s, Achieves Feat During CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Match.

'Vintage RCB'

Funny

Vintage RCB .. my love is back ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MPJbjEoB4F — Swati (@swati_senger) March 22, 2024

Hilarious

Haha

'Back In Their Old Form'

Vintage RCB id back pic.twitter.com/xt3fnelzH1 — विक्रम 𝘬ꪊꪑꪖ𝘳 🐦🪅 (@printf_meme) March 22, 2024

