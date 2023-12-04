Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma revisited Bombay Bustle, a popular Indian restaurant in London. The star cricketer has been on holiday with his family in England and has been spotted by fans on several occasions. Surender Mohan, the chef of the famous Indian restaurant, took to Instagram to share a picture with Kohli and Anushka after their visit to the place. "What a pleasure to welcome again two of my favourites @virat.kohli and @anushkasharma Thank you for dining @bombaybustle," he wrote while sharing the picture, which has gone viral on social media. Anushka Sharma Spotted Enjoying Family Time in London With Virat Kohli and Daughter Vamika (Watch Video).

See Pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surender Mohan (@chefsurendermohan)

