A few days back, the BCCI announced the revised schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, which was stopped for a week due to India-Pakistan border tensions. The IPL 2025 remaining matches will be played across six venues, starting May 17. Before resumption, star cricketer Virat Kohli, who announced his Test retirement, was spotted with his wife, Anushka Sharma, at the Mumbai Airport ahead of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The video has now gone viral on social media. Josh Hazlewood Unlikely to Return to India For Remainder of IPL 2025; Uncertainty Looms Over Availability of Overseas Cricketers Following Re-Start.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Spotted at Mumbai Airport

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)