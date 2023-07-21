Virat Kohli finally gets to the much awaited 76th International Century as he hits a boundary on the off-side to Shannon Gabriel to achieve this milestone. He looked good and focused since he came on to bat in the India vs West Indies 2nd Test and Port of Spain and after weathering the initial storm, he has looked for scoring opportunities and capitalised on them. Virat Kohli Sweats It Out At Nets Ahead of Resuming His Innings From 87* During Day 2 of IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023 (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Scores His 76th International Century

A magnificent CENTURY by @imVkohli in his landmark game for #TeamIndia 👏👏 This is his 29th 💯 in Test cricket and 76th overall 🫡#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/tFP8QQ0QHH — BCCI (@BCCI) July 21, 2023

