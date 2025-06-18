Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the most popular cricket figures in the world and it is absolutely not a surprise that he enjoys a massive following everywhere he goes. The internet is full of ever-emerging Instagram trends and in one such new trend, influencers have claimed that Virat Kohli is their 'Jija ji'( brother-in-law)! The influencers have taken to Instagram to share videos where they introduce themselves either as belonging to a family of actors or having a brother-in-law who is a 'big cricketer'. All the videos shared with this trend has Soul Survivor by Akon as the audio and these Instagram viral videos all have a common ending--having a screenshot of Anushka Sharma's Wikipedia page with the influencers claiming to be the actor's sister. Another influencer even shared a picture of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrating after RCB's (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) title win, calling Anushka Sharma 'Didi' (sister) and Virat Kohli 'Jija ji' (brother-in-law). Notably and interestingly, all these Instagram influencers have 'Sharma' as their surnames on their Instagram handles! Virat Kohli Hosts Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj For Dinner in His London House Ahead of IND vs ENG Test Series 2025: Report.

'Virat Kohli is My Jeejaji'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushi Sharma (@ayushii.sharmaa_)

Another Instagram Influencer Joins Trend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanshika🥀 (@vanshikkaa._.sharma)

Influencer Claims to Be Anushka Sharma's Sister

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanu (@tanusharmaaaaaaa)

