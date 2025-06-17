As reported by RevSportz Global, India national cricket team legend Virat Kohli, who recently retired from Test format had invited some players for an early dinner yesterday, on June 16 in London. As per the report, the players Virat Kohli invited for dinner were the newly crowned captain Shubman Gill, vice-captain Rishabh Pant, and ace pacer Mohammed Siraj. Virat Kohli might have invited a few more members of the Indian squad to that dinner. The Indian cricket team are set to to play the five-match IND vs ENG Test Series 2025 in England, starting from June 20. Virat Kohli has shifted to London from India a few months back. IND vs ENG 2025: Jos Buttler Says Shubman Gill Is Mix of Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli As Captain (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Invited Team India Cricketers

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Virat Kohli called a few players to his house yesterday, Gill Pant Siraj and a few others part of the group. Ahead of the start of the series and on a break day for the team, it must have been a nice way to unwind and get ready for battle.@rohitjuglan with… pic.twitter.com/3qmhysPIm7 — RevSportz Global (@RevSportzGlobal) June 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)