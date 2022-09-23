Virat Kohli was seen clicking a picture with a specially-abled fan at the team hotel ahead of the India vs Australia 2nd T20I match in Nagpur. Kohli, who always ensures to keep his fans happy, brought happiness to this fan who was expectedly all smiles while getting clicked with the star batter.

Virat Kohli Gets Clicked with Specially-Abled Fan:

Virat Kohli clicked picture with his disabled fan in the team hotel. King Kohli on the field and King off the field. Great gesture from Kohli. pic.twitter.com/qR4RckMr0p — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) September 23, 2022

