Kiwi paceman Trent Boult unlocks yet another milestone in-front of him as he unleashes his trademark inswinger to right hander Virat Kohli in the first ball of the innings catching him LBW and dismissing him for a first ball duck. With the wicket, Trent Boult achieves the feat of completing 100 wickets in the IPL.

Trent Boult Completes 100 Wickets in IPL

Milestone Unlocked 🔓 1⃣0⃣0⃣ wickets in #TATAIPL for Trent Boult 💯 He gets Virat Kohli on the first ball! Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/lHmH28JwFm#TATAIPL | #RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/pe4wQOp4Ob — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 23, 2023

