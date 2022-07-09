Virat Kohli returned to training and looked solid ahead of the second T20I against England on Saturday, July 9. The right-hander, who did not bat well in the fifth Test at Edgbaston earlier this week, hit the training nets and shared a video on his social media with the caption, "Passion, action and noble intention."

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

