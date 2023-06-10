Virat Kohli was seen giving pep talks to the Indian team before the third session got underway on Day 3 of the India vs Australia World Test Championship 2023 final. As the Australians came out to bat, Kohli addressed the team members in a huddle. Kohli might not be the captain any more, but his leadership qualities were on show as he delivered the team talk. Umpire Richard Illingworth Joins Hands for Requesting Fan to Leave Sight-Screen Area During IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final, Picture Goes Viral!.

Watch Virat Kohli Give Pep Talk to Indian Team Here

Leader Kohli giving pep talk in WTC final pic.twitter.com/aHbmB1YDgT — W. (@CFCstorm_) June 9, 2023

