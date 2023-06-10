One of the most common disruptions batters face during a match is when a fan or any person comes up near the sight-screen area and we have seen that such incidents have caused brief halts in play. Umpires always urge people to stay out of that area as it affects a batter's concentration and one such incident happened during the India vs Australia World Test Championship 2023 final as well. In this case, on-field umpire Richard Illingworth's hilarious appeal is what has stood out He joined his hands as a show of request for the fan to vacate the area. 'Marry Me Shubman' Fan's Poster for Shubman Gill During Day 3 of IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final Goes Viral! (See Pic).

Richard Illingworth's Hilarious Request to Fan for Vacating Sight-Screen Area

The umpire requesting a fan to clear the sight screen. pic.twitter.com/ZYU6XQQcL8 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)