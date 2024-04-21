Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir shared a warm hug after the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in IPL 2024 on April 21. KKR came out on top against RCB in an absolute thriller at the Eden Gardens and after the contest, the two former Indian teammates shook hands and hugged each other. Kohli and Gambhir were spotted chatting with each other prior to the match. Pictures of Kohli and Gambhir's handshake and hug have gone viral on social media. Gautam Gambhir Lauds RCB’s Show of 'Character' After Kolkata Knight Riders’ Thrilling One-Run Victory in IPL 2024 (See Post).

Virat Kohli Meets Gautam Gambhir

Kohli and Gambhir Hug Each Other

The hug moments of Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir after the match. - Moments of the Day! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LHOlDHGYj7 — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) April 21, 2024

One More Pic

