Virat Kohli memes went viral on social media after the star Indian batter was dismissed for an eight-ball duck in the IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday, October 19. The IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 marked Virat Kohli's comeback to international cricket for the first time since the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, but his stay at the crease was short-lived as he was out for a duck. Virat Kohli was kept under pressure by the Australia national cricket team bowlers right from the time he walked out to bat after Rohit Sharma's dismissal and he was out after he tried to play a booming drive on the off-side off Mitchell Starc's bowling, with Cooper Connolly taking a sharp catch. Take a look at some Virat Kohli memes below. Virat Kohli Wicket Video: Watch Mitchell Starc Dismiss Star Indian Batter For a Duck in IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025.

'Virat Kohli's Love Story With Outside Off-Stump Ball'

Virat Kohli love story with OUTSIDE OFF-STUMP BALL 🥲#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/WVt5zFnkCT — Sports Wala (@sp0rtswala) October 19, 2025

Apt!

Virat Kohli makes a comeback with an outside edge 💔 pic.twitter.com/XSWrKRWa9t — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) October 19, 2025

Haha

Virat Kohli Should Learn From Jay Shah That How To Play Wide Off-Stump Ball#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/OiTPsFI27g — PRIYANSHU 🐐 (@jaiswal_00) October 19, 2025

Virat Kohli Fan After His Dismissal

Virat Kohli Fans' Reaction to His Dismissal

Kohli fans be like after Kohli out #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/jhppZL906J — Virat Sharma 🇮🇳 (@Virat_indian875) October 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)