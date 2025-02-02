Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal arrived in Nagpur ahead of the IND vs ENG 2025 ODI series. Fans had gathered at the Nagpur airport and erupted into cheers as the India national cricket team stars arrived in the city for the IND vs ENG three-match series. As Virat Kohli walked out of the airport and boarded a car, fans were heard chanting 'RCB, RCB'. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and others soon followed suit. The IND vs ENG 2025 ODI series starts on February 6. India vs England 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs ENG T20I and ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Among Others Arrive in Nagpur Ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 ODI Series

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Indian Captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and others arrive at Nagpur airport for the 1st ODI match against England, on 6th February. India clinched the five-match T20 series 4-1 against England. pic.twitter.com/4vQjLfdDtH — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2025

