Virat Kohli's admiration and love for MS Dhoni is no secret and in a recent instance, the star batter shared a heartfelt tribute for the former India captain. Taking to social media, Kohli shared a picture of him and MS Dhoni during a partnership and wrote, "Being this man’s trusted deputy was the most enjoyable and exciting period in my career. Our partnerships would always be special to me forever."

Virat Kohli's Post for MS Dhoni:

Being this man’s trusted deputy was the most enjoyable and exciting period in my career. Our partnerships would always be special to me forever. 7+18 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PafGRkMH0Y — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 25, 2022

