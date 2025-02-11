Virat Kohli shared a warm hug with a fan at the Bhubaneshwar airport as the India national cricket team left for Ahmedabad for the IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025. In a video that has gone viral, the star cricketer could be seen entering the airport with his trolley bag when he noticed the fan from a distance. He then walked over to the female fan who hugged him as others around her tried to capture the moment on camera. The security officials tried to control the crowd and Virat Kohli then left the area and headed in the direction the team went. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Other Indian National Cricket Team Stars Arrive in Ahmedabad Ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 (See Pics).

Virat Kohli Shares Warm Hug With Fan at Airport

That Hug 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/nSkwhmtZUs — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) February 10, 2025

