Ahead of the RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru ace batter Virat Kohli was spotted sharing a light moment, bonding with his young fans and signing autographs for them. Virat Kohli talked to a little boy, and signed him an autograph in his diary, ahead of the RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The kids, a boy, and a girl looked to be in the utmost joy as the legend Virat Kohli signed an autograph and spoke to them. Fans Spotted Wearing Virat Kohli's Team India Test Jersey Outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium As They Plan to Give Tribute to Retired Star During RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Signing Autograph For Young Fans:

Virat Kohli with little fans🥹 - That kid's reaction💕 pic.twitter.com/uoSYx9ta06 — 𝙒𝙧𝙤𝙜𝙣🥂 (@wrognxvirat) May 17, 2025

