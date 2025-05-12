Legendary tennis player Novak Djokovic has posted an Instagram story for Virat Kohli after the former India national cricket team captain announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 12. Novak Djokovic shared a picture of Virat Kohli and wrote, "incredible innings." Many famous icons and the cricketing fraternity have paid tribute to the Delhi-born cricketer for his 14-year-long monumental career in the red-ball format. Kohli's shocking retirement from the longest format comes just ahead of the England Test tour, which will start from June 20. Virat Kohli Test Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar Reacts After Former Captain Bids Farewell to Longest Format, Says ‘Your True Legacy…’ (See Post).

Novak Djokovic's Instagram Story for Virat Kohli

Novak Djokovic's Instagram story for Virat Kohli. (Photo credits: Instagram/djokernole)

