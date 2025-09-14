Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli recently announced his retirement from Test cricket. Kohli will now only play in the ODI format as he has announced retirement from the other two formats of the game. Taliban leader Anees Haqqani recently was present as a guest in popular journalist Subhankar Mishra's podcast and reacted on Kohli's retirement. He said that he doesn't know the reason of Kohli's decision but he would want Kohli to try and play till he is 50 years old. Anees Haqqani also said 'usne bahut jaldi kiya' (He did it too early). Fans were shocked to see that a Taliban leader from Afghanistan is also a fan of Virat Kohli and made the video viral on social media. Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Score 309 Runs Against Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2017? Here's the Truth As Video With Misleading Scorecard Goes Viral.

Virat Kohli Took 'Early' Retirement from Test Cricket

