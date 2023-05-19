Virat Kohli got on a video call with his wife, Anushka Sharma, after the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in IPL 2023 on Thursday, May 18. The RCB star slammed a century, helping his team win the match and keep their playoff chances alive. After the game, Kohli walked out to the field and the cameras spotted him video-calling his wife Anushka Sharma. Pictures and a video of this soon went viral as fans were left impressed by this romantic gesture from the star cricketer. Here's how they reacted. 'Somebody Somewhere…..' Rajat Sharma Takes Indirect Dig at Gautam Gambhir After Virat Kohli Hits Century in SRH vs RCB IPL 2023 Match.

Watch Video of Virat Kohli Video Calling Anushka Sharma, Here

Virat Kohli talking to Anushka Sharma on a video call after the match. #SRHvsRCB #RCBvsSRH pic.twitter.com/PmzTSiFz2O — Vikram Rajput (@iVikramRajput) May 18, 2023

'Most Beautiful Moment'

Virat Kohli on a video call with Anushka Sharma after the match The most beautiful moment!#RCBvsSRH #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/1AxDE2Vg4h — Ankit Singh Rajput (@nameisASR) May 18, 2023

Family First

Virat Kohli on a video call with Anushka Sharma after the match. Family fist ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/vqJGuAKDJW — AJEET KUMAR (@ajeetkumar_12) May 18, 2023

'Moment of Pride'

Vintage king @imVkohli is Back..... Virat Kohli on a video call with Anushka Sharma after the match The most Pride moment 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/zc20hK6kel — Bhanu🏹ᴬᴰᴵᴾᵁᴿᵁᔆᴴ💥 (@Bhanu0531) May 18, 2023

'Precious'

Virat Kohli on video call with Anushka Sharma after won the match. What a beautiful picture, Precious! pic.twitter.com/fwWuy9HhBh — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 18, 2023

