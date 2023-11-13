Virender Sehwag, Diana Edulji and Aravinda de Silva were the latest inductees into ICC's Hall of Fame, as was revealed by the International Cricket Council on Monday, November 13. The ICC made this announcement on social media. Sehwag, Edulji and de Silva have been greats of the game of cricket in their own ways. Sehwag won the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup and played crucial roles in India winning both trophies. De Silva was part of Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup-winning squad and Edulji made a massive impact on women's cricket, first as a player and later on, as an administrator. She is the first Indian female cricketer to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. ‘Every Action Has Equal and Opposite Reaction’ Virender Sehwag Defends His ‘Pakistan Zindabhaag’ Post After Green Shirts' Poor Show in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

ICC Announces Hall of Fame Inductees for 2023

🇮🇳 🇱🇰 🇮🇳 Three stars of the game have been added to the ICC Hall of Fame 🏅 Details 👇https://t.co/gLSJSU4FvI — ICC (@ICC) November 13, 2023

