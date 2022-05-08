Wanindu Hasaranga starred with a five-wicket haul as Royal Challengers Bangalore inflicted a fourth consecutive loss for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022 on Sunday, May 8. Earlier, it was skipper Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik who helped RCB get to 192/3 despite Virat Kohli getting out for a golden duck.

