On a Pakistan chat show actress Nawal Saeed was asked multiple questions about which cricketer sent her flirty texts. Nawal Saeed regarding this said, "It just came out in flow (when asked about flirty texts), but that was not a lie." Hosts of the chat show came up with multiple questions at the actress such as "Does the name start with the letter N" and "the one who messaged you is married?" There were more questions which can be seen in the video mentioned below. As per the netizens, the cricketer can be Shoaib Malik. ‘Remember Us in Your Duas!’, Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir, Iftikhar Ahmed and Other Pakistan Cricket Team Players Play Pool During Their Time at Fitness Camp in Kakul (Watch Video).

Watch Viral Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Netizens Comments

Netizens Comments (Source: Instagram)

She First Kept Silent then Laughed

#NawalSaeed appeared in a Ramadan show and said she received flirty messages from a Pakistani cricketer. On asking about #ShoaibMalik, she first kept silent then laughed and then dodged the question saying she forgot the name pic.twitter.com/dixaId0DmZ — Larkiyo Ki Baatein (@LarkyoKiBateinn) April 2, 2024

BTW guys is this true

درزی جب تک جیے گا تب تک سیے گا😎😎. BTW guys is this true or it's just rumors that Shoaib Bhai sent flirty messages to Nawal.#ShoaibMalik #NawalSaeed pic.twitter.com/5PJX83MdOG — Criclytics (@Criclytics_1) April 2, 2024

