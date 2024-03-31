Pakistan cricket team's white-ball captain Babar Azam and other teammates are surely enjoying their time at the fitness camp in Kakul. All the players were spotted playing pool during their time in the fitness camp. Iftikhar Ahmed took to social media and shared the video of all Pakistan cricket team players enjoying their time in the fitness camp and captioned the post as, "Thoroughly enjoying our time together in Kakul camp. Remember us in your duas!" PCB Reappointed Babar Azam As Pakistan’s White-Ball Captain Ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Watch Video Here

Thoroughly enjoying our time together in Kakul camp. Remember us in your duas! 🤲🏻✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/xkfPe5fhoG— Iftikhar Ahmad (@IftiMania) March 30, 2024

