Babar Azam Becomes Second Pakistan Batter After Shoaib Malik To Score 11,000 or More T20 Runs, Achieves Feat During SA vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024

Veteran batter Babar Azam reached a huge milestone in his T20 career. The right-handed batter became the second Pakistan batter after great all-rounder Shoaib Malik to amass 11,000 or more runs in the T20 format. Babar Azam achieved this huge feat during the second T20I between South Africa and Pakistan in Centurion on Friday, December 13. Babar has played more than 300 T20 matches and has a good average of 43.43. The former Pakistan captain has smashed 11 centuries and 90 half-centuries in T20 cricket. PAK 122/4 in 14.1 Overs | South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score Updates of 2nd T20I 2024: Dayyan Galiem Strikes Again, Dismisses Tayyab Tahir.

Babar Azam Becomes 11th Player to Smash 11,000 Runs in T20s

Babar Azam has made history as the first player to complete 11,000 T20 runs in less than 300 innings (298) and becoming the fastest to reach the milestone, surpassing Chris Gayle’s record of 314 innings. He’s the 2nd Pakistani and 11th overall to achieve this feat. He has also… pic.twitter.com/gOkbRUixAH — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) December 13, 2024

