Babar Azam Becomes Second Pakistan Batter After Shoaib Malik To Score 11,000 or More T20 Runs, Achieves Feat During SA vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024

During the second T20I against the South Africa national cricket team, right-handed batter Babar Azam played a decent knock of 31 off 20 balls, including three fours and one maximum.

Babar Azam Becomes Second Pakistan Batter After Shoaib Malik To Score 11,000 or More T20 Runs, Achieves Feat During SA vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024
Babar Azam. (Photo Credit:X @BCCI)
Socially Utkarsh Rathour| Dec 13, 2024 10:46 PM IST

Veteran batter Babar Azam reached a huge milestone in his T20 career. The right-handed batter became the second Pakistan batter after great all-rounder Shoaib Malik to amass 11,000 or more runs in the T20 format. Babar Azam achieved this huge feat during the second T20I between  South Africa and Pakistan in Centurion on Friday, December 13. Babar has played more than 300 T20 matches and has a good average of 43.43. The former Pakistan captain has smashed 11 centuries and 90 half-centuries in T20 cricket. PAK 122/4 in 14.1 Overs | South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score Updates of 2nd T20I 2024: Dayyan Galiem Strikes Again, Dismisses Tayyab Tahir.

Babar Azam Becomes 11th Player to Smash 11,000 Runs in T20s

  • Festivals
    Christmas Craft Ideas for Kids: Pinecone Ornaments, Santa Handprint Art, Christmas 2024 Card Making & Other Creative Items to Spread the Holiday Cheer Christmas Craft Ideas for Kids: Pinecone Ornaments, Santa Handprint Art, Christmas 2024 Card Making & Other Creative Items to Spread the Holiday Cheer
  • Videos
    'Bigg Boss 18' Episode Update: Miffed Karanveer Mehra Lashes Out At Housemates; Yamini Malhotra Calls Him 'Lukkhe'  'Bigg Boss 18' Episode Update: Miffed Karanveer Mehra Lashes Out At Housemates; Yamini Malhotra Calls Him 'Lukkhe' 
    • Close
    Search

    Babar Azam Becomes Second Pakistan Batter After Shoaib Malik To Score 11,000 or More T20 Runs, Achieves Feat During SA vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024

    During the second T20I against the South Africa national cricket team, right-handed batter Babar Azam played a decent knock of 31 off 20 balls, including three fours and one maximum.

    Babar Azam Becomes Second Pakistan Batter After Shoaib Malik To Score 11,000 or More T20 Runs, Achieves Feat During SA vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024
    Babar Azam. (Photo Credit:X @BCCI)
    Socially Utkarsh Rathour| Dec 13, 2024 10:46 PM IST

    Veteran batter Babar Azam reached a huge milestone in his T20 career. The right-handed batter became the second Pakistan batter after great all-rounder Shoaib Malik to amass 11,000 or more runs in the T20 format. Babar Azam achieved this huge feat during the second T20I between  South Africa and Pakistan in Centurion on Friday, December 13. Babar has played more than 300 T20 matches and has a good average of 43.43. The former Pakistan captain has smashed 11 centuries and 90 half-centuries in T20 cricket. PAK 122/4 in 14.1 Overs | South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score Updates of 2nd T20I 2024: Dayyan Galiem Strikes Again, Dismisses Tayyab Tahir.

    Babar Azam Becomes 11th Player to Smash 11,000 Runs in T20s

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Babar Azam PAK vs SA PAK vs SA 2024-25 Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Pakistan National Cricket Team Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Pakistan vs South Africa SA vs PAK SA vs PAK 2024-25 Shoaib Malik South Africa South Africa Cricket Team South Africa National Cricket Team South Africa National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team South Africa vs Pakistan
    You might also like
    Babar Azam Completes 14,000 Runs in International Cricket, Achieves Feat During SA vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024
    Cricket

    Babar Azam Completes 14,000 Runs in International Cricket, Achieves Feat During SA vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024
    Babar Azam Becomes Second Pakistan Batter After Shoaib Malik To Score 11,000 or More T20 Runs, Achieves Feat During SA vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024
    Babar Azam. (Photo Credit:X @BCCI)
    Socially Utkarsh Rathour| Dec 13, 2024 10:46 PM IST

    Veteran batter Babar Azam reached a huge milestone in his T20 career. The right-handed batter became the second Pakistan batter after great all-rounder Shoaib Malik to amass 11,000 or more runs in the T20 format. Babar Azam achieved this huge feat during the second T20I between  South Africa and Pakistan in Centurion on Friday, December 13. Babar has played more than 300 T20 matches and has a good average of 43.43. The former Pakistan captain has smashed 11 centuries and 90 half-centuries in T20 cricket. PAK 122/4 in 14.1 Overs | South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score Updates of 2nd T20I 2024: Dayyan Galiem Strikes Again, Dismisses Tayyab Tahir.

    Babar Azam Becomes 11th Player to Smash 11,000 Runs in T20s

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Babar Azam PAK vs SA PAK vs SA 2024-25 Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Pakistan National Cricket Team Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Pakistan vs South Africa SA vs PAK SA vs PAK 2024-25 Shoaib Malik South Africa South Africa Cricket Team South Africa National Cricket Team South Africa National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team South Africa vs Pakistan
    You might also like
    Babar Azam Completes 14,000 Runs in International Cricket, Achieves Feat During SA vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024
    Cricket

    Babar Azam Completes 14,000 Runs in International Cricket, Achieves Feat During SA vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024
    Rassie van der Dussen Becomes 12th South Africa Cricketer To Play 50 or More T20I Matches, Achieves Feat During SA vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024
    Cricket

    Rassie van der Dussen Becomes 12th South Africa Cricketer To Play 50 or More T20I Matches, Achieves Feat During SA vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024
    How To Watch SA vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024 Free Live Streaming Online? Get Telecast Details of South Africa vs Pakistan Cricket Match on TV
    Cricket

    How To Watch SA vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024 Free Live Streaming Online? Get Telecast Details of South Africa vs Pakistan Cricket Match on TV
    Pakistan Playing XI for 2nd T20I 2024 vs South Africa Announced: Sufiyan Muqeem Dropped, Jahandad Khan Included
    Cricket

    Pakistan Playing XI for 2nd T20I 2024 vs South Africa Announced: Sufiyan Muqeem Dropped, Jahandad Khan Included

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    • bitcoin
      Bitcoin(BTC)       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" alt="Pakistan Playing XI for 2nd T20I 2024 vs South Africa Announced: Sufiyan Muqeem Dropped, Jahandad Khan Included">
      Cricket

      Pakistan Playing XI for 2nd T20I 2024 vs South Africa Announced: Sufiyan Muqeem Dropped, Jahandad Khan Included

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel