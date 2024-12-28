Fans were left surprised and baffled after Rishabh Pant played a bizarre shot to get dismissed on Day 3 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test match on December 28. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter, often revered for his exploits in Test cricket and starring in India's epic Border-Gavaskar Trophy victory in 2020-21, played an unconventional shot off Scott Boland's bowling and got a top-edge with Nathan Lyon taking a good catch. With that dismissal, what seemed to be a good start for India on Day 3 was undone. Take a look at some reactions from fans as they questioned Rishabh Pant's decision to play such a shot when India needed him to stay at the crease. Will Rohit Sharma Announce Test Retirement at the End of India vs Australia BGT 2024-25?

'Was That Shot Really Needed?'

'Has to Be More Consistent'

'Australia Decoded Rishabh Pant's Weakness'

'Why is Rishabh Pant So Impatient'

'Utter Carelessness'

'There Was Really No Need of That Shot'

'Start Valuing Your Wicket'

Indian Fans to Rishabh Pant

