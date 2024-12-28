Fans were left surprised and baffled after Rishabh Pant played a bizarre shot to get dismissed on Day 3 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test match on December 28. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter, often revered for his exploits in Test cricket and starring in India's epic Border-Gavaskar Trophy victory in 2020-21, played an unconventional shot off Scott Boland's bowling and got a top-edge with Nathan Lyon taking a good catch. With that dismissal, what seemed to be a good start for India on Day 3 was undone. Take a look at some reactions from fans as they questioned Rishabh Pant's decision to play such a shot when India needed him to stay at the crease. Will Rohit Sharma Announce Test Retirement at the End of India vs Australia BGT 2024-25?

'Was That Shot Really Needed?'

At some point today, Rishabh Pant needs some introspection. Was that shot really needed? #AUSvIND #MelbourneTest pic.twitter.com/xq1A9WUs4h — Kartik Kannan (@kartik_kannan) December 28, 2024

'Has to Be More Consistent'

I have to say this - it’s unfair that Rishabh Pant has been given this license to play whichever way he wants irrespective of the match situation !!! It’s unfair to say this is the only way I know - then he has to be more consistent !! #INDvsAUS #AUSvsIND #AUSvsIND #Jaiswal… pic.twitter.com/kJ8xqGbKKZ — Cricketism (@MidnightMusinng) December 28, 2024

'Australia Decoded Rishabh Pant's Weakness'

Australia has decoded Rishabh Pant’s weaknesses, and his blind slogging game has been exposed in this BGT series. pic.twitter.com/42BZfDTCbs — Chinmay Shah (@chinmayshah28) December 28, 2024

'Why is Rishabh Pant So Impatient'

#AUSvIND Why is Rishabh Pant so impatient when so crucial ! — Cricket fan (@gpan67) December 28, 2024

'Utter Carelessness'

Utter Carelessness from Rishabh Pant. It was not needed at all in the current game situation. You have done wonders in the past but seriously it was not needed now.😥#INDvsAUS#AUSvsIND #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/YkaAaAXZn9 — Varun Sinha (@VarunGoesBeyond) December 28, 2024

'There Was Really No Need of That Shot'

There was really no need of that Shot, Rishabh pant. Pathetic 🥴#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/wlXO5YECg0 — Saurav Yadav (@SauravY17155812) December 28, 2024

'Start Valuing Your Wicket'

This is not the Rishabh Pant I have seen. Everything looks good when you have run's behind your back . But you don't even have that either. What was the need of that shot man ? Better you bat at 6 if you don't value your wicket . Or else - START VALUING YOUR WICKET. — Naman (@Im_naman__) December 28, 2024

Indian Fans to Rishabh Pant

Meanwhile Every Indian cricket fan to rishabh pant#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/AF9kgRYRCi — Nikhil tiwari (@tiwarinikhil_14) December 28, 2024

