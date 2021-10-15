Pakistan captain Babar Azam had his birthday today and his teammates surely celebrated in style! A huge cake was arranged for Azam to cut and celebrate mid-air while they were on their way to the UAE for participating in the T20 World Cup 2021.

Watch the video here:

A special birthday celebration of a very special player!@babarazam258 ✈️🎂 pic.twitter.com/yrYTpbHk6o — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 15, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)