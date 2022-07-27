International Cricket Council (ICC) have announced that India will host the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025. BCCI secretary Jay Shah has assured, they will leave no stones unturned to make it a memorable event. He further added that BCCI remains committed to women's cricket and has the infrastructure to popularize it cricket in India.

We are delighted to host the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and let me tell you that BCCI will leave no stone unturned to make it a memorable event for everyone concerned: Mr. @JayShah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI. pic.twitter.com/v2fbskoOYG — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)