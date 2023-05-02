Netizens were full of praise for Ishant Sharma after the fast bowler produced a fine performance to help Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Titans by just five runs in what turned out to be a low-scoring encounter in IPL 2023. The 35-year-old Ishant Sharma had 12 runs to defend and he did the job masterfully, restricting Gujarat Titans to 125/6 in their pursuit of 130/8. Sharma did not play all the matches in this edition of the IPL but has been absolutely splendid since his inclusion in the team. Take a look at how some netizens reacted to this incredible bowling performance. Lethal Spell! Mohammed Shami Wrecks Delhi Capitals' Batting Order With Figures of 4/11 During GT vs DC IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

'What a Comeback'

The Celebrations of Ishant Sharma after defend 12 runs and won the match for Delhi Capitals. What a Incredible story of him, What a comeback. Take a bow, Ishant Sharma. pic.twitter.com/nfaZC8G2Cv — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 2, 2023

Age Just a Number

Ishant Sharma defying the age and the tag. Well bowled....!!#GTvsDC pic.twitter.com/kd4cZR2Eiw — Classic Mojito (@classic_mojito) May 2, 2023

'Ishant Sharma-Delhi Capitals' Hero'

ISHANT SHARMA - THE HERO OF DELHI CAPITALS. GT needed 12 in 6 balls - 2,1,0,W,2,1 to win it for DC. What a performance, what an over by Ishant! pic.twitter.com/TdPovCfP8P — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 2, 2023

'The Man, The Myth, The Legend'

Ishant Sharma The Man, The Myth, The Legend. pic.twitter.com/7bF94GKS9W — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) May 2, 2023

Truly Does!

Ishant Sharma deserves every bit of appreciation tonight. The only the 2nd bowler in history after Daniel Sams to defend a total against GT in the last over. pic.twitter.com/cf77LEHC9m — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 2, 2023

'The Greatest'

The Greatest There Was The Greatest There Is The Greatest There Will Ever Be ISHANT SHARMA !!!!#GTvDC pic.twitter.com/LfpQit6j6a — Sir BoiesX 🕯 (@BoiesX45) May 2, 2023

'Old is Gold'

🚨 Old is Gold Ishant Sharma ✅ Mohammad Shami ✅ Mohit Sharma ✅ Ajinkya Rahane ✅ Wriddhiman Saha ✅ Ambati Rayudu ✅ MS Dhoni ✅ Faf du Plessis ✅ Amit Mishra ✅ Piyush Chawla ✅ David Wiese ✅ Sikandar Raza ✅ Age is but a number. Loving this part of their careers!… — Broken Cricket Dreams Cricket Blog (@cricket_broken) May 2, 2023

